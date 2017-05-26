Virginia

Malvo wins chance for new sentence in Beltway sniper case

WASHINGTON — The teen sentenced to life in prison as part of the D.C. sniper case will get an opportunity to have some of his sentences changed.

A federal court in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday ordered new sentencing hearings for Lee Boyd Malvo based on a 2016 Supreme Court decision that gave constitutional sentencing protections to juveniles.

Malvo was 17 when he was arrested in 2002. The new sentencing hearings were ordered on two capital murder sentences in Chesapeake Circuit Court plus one capital murder and one attempted capital murder conviction in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court.

A similar challenge to his life sentences in Maryland is due to come up in a hearing June 15.

