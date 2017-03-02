12:50 pm, March 2, 2017
Police seek sexual assault suspect in Va. (Video)

By Dennis Foley | @DJFoleyWTOP March 2, 2017 12:38 pm 03/02/2017 12:38pm
The Capital Ale House, in Fredericksburg. (WTOP/Dennis Foley)
A still image from video of the suspect in a sexual assault in Fredericksburg Feb. 19. (Courtesy Fredericksburg Police Department)
A still image from video of the suspect in a sexual assault in Fredericksburg Feb. 19. (Courtesy Fredericksburg Police Department)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The police need help identifying a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at a popular bar.

The Fredericksburg police say the man walked into the Capital Ale House, on Caroline Street at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, approached a group of friends and started chatting with them.

After a brief conversation, police say, he followed one of the women into the restroom and sexually assaulted her, then left the restaurant through the back door.

The suspect told the group that he was from the Miami area and that he was doing contract work for a nearby military base.

He’s described as a 28- to 30-year-old white man who stands 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has brown hair and speaks with what police called a “Cuban” accent.

The police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call them at 540-373-3122.

