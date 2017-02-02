5:11 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Va. attorney general demands…

Va. attorney general demands information on travel ban’s impact

By Nick Iannelli | @NickWTOP February 2, 2017 8:27 am 02/02/2017 08:27am
Share
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed a motion in federal court asking for more details about whether people were detained at Dulles International Airport following President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON — Virginia’s attorney general is demanding answers from the federal government regarding what happened at Dulles International Airport as President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration was implemented.

There is still a lot of confusion and unanswered questions about the situation that unfolded at Dulles, and Mark Herring said in a statement Wednesday that Virginia is seeking information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Herring filed a motion in federal court asking for more details about whether people were detained. There were reports coming from the airport over the weekend suggesting that international travelers were being held and were not being allowed to speak with lawyers.

Herring said in the motion that he wants to know how many people were detained, whether they were removed from the country and whether they were denied access to counsel, The Washington Post reports.

He is also demanding to know whether Customs and Border Protection officials were instructed to ignore an order from a federal judge in Virginia who issued a ruling Saturday temporarily blocking the deportation of any green card holders who were being detained at Dulles.

The executive order that Trump signed Friday, Jan. 27, prevents citizens from seven countries in the Middle East and Africa — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — from entering the U.S. for 90 days. It also suspends refugee immigration for four months.

On Tuesday, Herring announced that Virginia was joining a federal lawsuit challenging the president’s order, calling it “unlawful, unconstitutional and un-American.”

“President Donald J. Trump signed a sweeping, poorly understood and chaotically implemented executive order,” he said.

Virginia is intervening in a case that focuses primarily on lawful residents affected by the ban. Administration officials have since said that green card holders will routinely receive waivers from the executive order.

Herring argued that the ban is already hurting Virginians, saying some students at the state’s colleges and universities are currently unable to return. He declined to take questions from reporters, citing the pending legal action.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
dulles international airport Government News Latest News Local News mark herring National News nick ianelli President Donald Trump travel and refugee ban Virginia virginia attorney general
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Va. attorney general demands…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia