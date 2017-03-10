10:05 am, March 10, 2017
‘Late Late Show’ host James Corden can’t say ‘Maryland’

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP March 10, 2017 9:13 am 03/10/2017 09:13am
"Late Late Show" host James Corden has some trouble pronouncing "Maryland." (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell)

WASHINGTON — English-born entertainer and “Late Late Show” host James Corden is a man of many talents.

But pronouncing “Maryland” correctly isn’t one of them.

In a bit of friendly banter with band leader Reggie Watts Tuesday night, Corden begins to read a letter from a fan in Maryland.

His initial attempt to pronounce the state’s name came off as “Mary-Land,” with Watts correcting the British comedian repeatedly.

Corden stumbles through erroneous variations such as “Merlind” and “Marlund” before moving on.

Watch the video below.

