‘Late Late Show’ host James Corden can’t say ‘Maryland’

WASHINGTON — English-born entertainer and “Late Late Show” host James Corden is a man of many talents.

But pronouncing “Maryland” correctly isn’t one of them.

In a bit of friendly banter with band leader Reggie Watts Tuesday night, Corden begins to read a letter from a fan in Maryland.

His initial attempt to pronounce the state’s name came off as “Mary-Land,” with Watts correcting the British comedian repeatedly.

Corden stumbles through erroneous variations such as “Merlind” and “Marlund” before moving on.

Watch the video below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.