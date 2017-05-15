Bush crash closes SB I-95 north of Baltimore; NB lanes reopen

WASHINGTON — A serious crash involving a commuter bus that has shut down southbound Interstate 95 in Harford County, Maryland, which is north of Baltimore.

Susquehanna Hose Company, which provides fire service for the City of Havre De Grace, tweeted that more than 25 people were injured. Multiple EMS and ambulance services have responded to begin transporting patients.

The northbound lanes have re-opened to traffic after a medical helicopter left the scene.

Southbound lanes remain closed. Traffic is being diverted onto Maryland Route 272, which is exit 100.

Maryland State Police said the crash near Havre de Grace is on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 89/Md. 155.

TV footage shows the bus on its side.

WTOP Traffic reports delays in both directions.

