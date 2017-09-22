PREP FOOTBALL
Alexis I. duPont 35, Lake Forest 14
Cape Henlopen 28, Northeast – AA, Md. 22
Delaware Military Academy 42, Red Lion Christian Academy 7
Delmar 34, St. Elizabeth 0
Dover 28, Concord 27
Howard School of Technology 42, Thomas McKean 0
Laurel 50, Washington, Md. 18
Middletown 54, Delcastle Tech 0
Polytech 16, Milford 7
Seaford 28, St. Andrew’s 14
St. Georges Tech 14, Appoquinimink 0
St. Mark’s 51, Indian River 13
Sussex Central 21, Caravel Academy 12
William Penn 19, Caesar Rodney 14
