Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 9:57 pm 09/22/2017 09:57pm
PREP FOOTBALL

Alexis I. duPont 35, Lake Forest 14

Cape Henlopen 28, Northeast – AA, Md. 22

Delaware Military Academy 42, Red Lion Christian Academy 7

Delmar 34, St. Elizabeth 0

Dover 28, Concord 27

Howard School of Technology 42, Thomas McKean 0

Laurel 50, Washington, Md. 18

Middletown 54, Delcastle Tech 0

Polytech 16, Milford 7

Seaford 28, St. Andrew’s 14

St. Georges Tech 14, Appoquinimink 0

St. Mark’s 51, Indian River 13

Sussex Central 21, Caravel Academy 12

William Penn 19, Caesar Rodney 14

