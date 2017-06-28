NASA rocket launch set to go on Thursday in Va.

WASHINGTON — You know the old expression about what to do if at first you don’t succeed.

After 11 aborted attempts, NASA is set to finally launch its Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket Thursday between 4:25 and 4:48 a.m.

UPDATE: 6/27: The NASA Terrier-Improved Malemute launch is Thursday, June 29, 4:25 — 4:48 a.m. For more into, visit https://t.co/8tSmeW86tE pic.twitter.com/5oVgvrzT8U — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) June 27, 2017

The original launch date was May 31, but clouds, weather conditions and other obstacles kept pushing the launch back, and back, and back.

All the delays led to some skepticism on the part of some space enthusiasts.

Live look in on me waiting for this launch pic.twitter.com/7SNGh1q4ZG — Steve Paluch (@BrewCityChaser) June 24, 2017

NASA’s website says some parts of the sky along the mid-Atlantic will light up with red and blue-green clouds so scientists can track “particle motion in space” within the first 5 ½ minutes of launch. The clouds can be seen from New York to North Carolina.

If you want to view the launch, NASA’s visitor center will open at 3:30 a.m. You can also view live coverage on the Wallops Ustream site at 4 a.m. and on Facebook Live at 4:15 a.m.

