Prince George’s Co. father pleads guilty in death of infant son

WASHINGTON — A Prince George’s County father pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his 2-month-old son last year.

In September 2016, officials say Antoine Petty repeatedly hit his crying child when Petty’s wife, Geneice, could not get the child to calm down. After the beating, the child began breathing more shallowly and showed other signs of distress before dying as a result of his injuries.

“We are pleased that Mr. Petty decided to take responsibility for his inexcusable actions,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks. “To kill a child, especially your own child, is the worst thing that someone can do.”

The couple left the child in the back of their car for at least 24 hours and then buried the child in a shallow grave behind Parksdale High School in Riverdale, Maryland.

A missing person’s report was filed by family members and Prince George’s County police recovered the child’s body.

Petty, who pleaded guilty to first degree child abuse resulting in death, will be sentenced Oct. 19, 2017 — one year after police recovered his son’s body. Petty faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

“When he is sentenced this fall, we will seek the maximum penalty the law will allow,” Alsobrooks said.

Geneice was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter and accessory after the fact to first degree murder. She is still awaiting trial.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.