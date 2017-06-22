Silver Spring man killed in fatal Beltway crash

WASHINGTON — A Silver Spring man was killed Wednesday evening in a crash on the Outer Loop of the Beltway in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Authorities say alcohol and speed appear to be factors.

Maryland State Police are still investigating the crash that killed 53-year-old Eusebio Perez Velasquez. Police say he was the passenger in a speeding 2009 Acura TL driven by 32-year-old Allen Wilfred Chavez-Valasquez, also of Silver Spring.

Police said the Acura collided with a gray Nissan Rogue and then drove off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail on the Outer Loop of the Beltway, south of Kenilworth Avenue/Route 201 at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Perez Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. Chavez-Valasquez, the driver of the Acura, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, a 53-year-old woman, and two juveniles in her car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Portions of northbound I-495/I-95 were closed for about nine hours during the crash investigation.

