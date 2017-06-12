Car break-ins and theft from vehicles surging, Prince George’s police warn

WASHINGTON — Three people were arrested overnight Sunday in Prince George’s County and charged with a type of crime that is plaguing the county: what the police call “theft from auto.”

Car break-ins and property thefts from vehicles have increased 14 percent over last year. So far this year, 2,300 cars have been hit.

The police are working to get out the message to lock your car and to not leave any valuables inside.

On Monday morning, they tapped the local media to help get out the message. Local reporters did ride-alongs with county police officers as they answered calls for cars that had been broken into during the overnight hours.

WTOP tagged along with Prince George’s County Officer Curtis Hamm as he investigated a car break-in at an apartment complex on Southern Avenue, in Oxon Hill.

One of the victims was Keia Wilson, whose Chevy was broken into just a few months after she moved into the complex.

She realized something was wrong when she went out to her car Monday morning and saw that things inside had been thrown around and the glove box was open.

“They stole some of the contents. It was broken in,” she said. “I left my wallet in there, stupidly.”

She says the thieves took the wallet, which had her license and credit cards, as well as her passport, which she said would be the toughest thing to replace.

“I had no idea people’s cars were getting broken into,” Wilson said.

She has some advice so other people don’t end up in her situation: “Don’t leave valuables in your car. That’s number one.”

And she’s looking for additional security for her car, like a “Club” to lock her steering wheel and maybe a vehicle security camera.

Acting Police Maj. Kevin Hughes, with the District Four police station in Oxon Hill, says property theft is the number one crime in the county.

He says that in 40 to 50 percent of the cases, the car doors are left unlocked.

“We’ve had arrests where the suspect said they just walk along parking lots or streets pulling on door handles. If the door is open, then they take the opportunity to look around inside the car and see if there is anything of value in there, and if there is, then they take it.”

Adds that thieves are going after handicapped-parking placards and are selling them.

“If you have the opportunity, remove those placards from your rearview mirror inside your vehicle and put them in a safe place,” Hughes said.

Hughes says this is a crime of convenience and urges you not keep items in plain sight. Lock your doors and look out for your neighbors.

“If you see something, say something. If you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, if you see people walking along pulling on door handles who doesn’t look familiar to you, please call the police,” Hughes said.

Christina Cotterman, a spokeswoman with the police department, said they want the community to know that this is happening. But the message is about making this crime less profitable for the thieves.

She says it’s about locking you car doors and taking your valuables with you. That, in turn, will dry up opportunities for the thieves and, police hope, put them out of business.

