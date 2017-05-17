Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Md. officer convicted in…

Md. officer convicted in assault of suspect

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP May 17, 2017 7:28 pm 05/17/2017 07:28pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A Prince George’s County police officer has been convicted of assault after he hit a suspect with his police cruiser.

Dashcam video showed Officer Juan Hernandez, an 11-year veteran of the force, chasing down a suspect with his police cruiser and hitting the man in Hyattsville last June.

Though the video showed the suspect — 23-year-old Ulrich Boaoutou — being thrown onto the police cruiser’s windshield by the force of the hit, prosecutors said he did not need medical attention.

Hernandez was indicted on charges of second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

Angela Alsobrooks, the state’s attorney for Prince George’s County, said he was convicted of second-degree assault and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Md. officer convicted in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Prince George's County, MD News