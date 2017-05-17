Md. officer convicted in assault of suspect

WASHINGTON — A Prince George’s County police officer has been convicted of assault after he hit a suspect with his police cruiser.

Dashcam video showed Officer Juan Hernandez, an 11-year veteran of the force, chasing down a suspect with his police cruiser and hitting the man in Hyattsville last June.

Though the video showed the suspect — 23-year-old Ulrich Boaoutou — being thrown onto the police cruiser’s windshield by the force of the hit, prosecutors said he did not need medical attention.

Hernandez was indicted on charges of second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

Angela Alsobrooks, the state’s attorney for Prince George’s County, said he was convicted of second-degree assault and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.