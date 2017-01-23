Police seek help identifying woman fatally shot in Prince George’s Co.

Police released sketches of a woman — and her distinctive tattoos — who was shot and killed in Prince George's County on Jan. 15, who has not yet been identified.

WASHINGTON — Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was shot and killed last week in Hillcrest Heights and who has not yet been identified.

Police released sketches of the woman and pictures of her tattoos in hopes of identifying her.

Police discovered the woman’s body Jan. 15 at about 10:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Good Hope Avenue. The woman was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities described her as an African-American woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 125 pounds and between 25 and 30 years old. She was wearing black leggings, black riding boots and a black leather jacket, police said.

“This is a loved one of someone who does not know where she is,” said Prince George’s County Police Deputy Chief Sammy Patel during a Monday news conference. “And as a parent, I can tell you, I have two little kids myself. This would be painful and really it would just be tugging at your heart strings to find out what happened to your daughter. She is someone’s child.”

Police said she has multiple tattoos, “which we think will be easy identifying markings on her body that we should be able to figure out who she is,” Patel said.

One of the tattoos reads “Crybaby Rip Jalon,” in a cursive script. She also had the initials “JMS” tattooed on her chest.

Police entered her physical and biometric information into a national database, which contains missing-person data.

“It is unlikely and rare that we haven’t identified a murder victim over this length of time,” Patel said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411 TIPS (8477), text your message to CRIMES (2744637) or visit www.pgcrimesolvers.com to submit a tip online.

