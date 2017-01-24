Children witness shooting at Oxon Hill bus stop

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County investigators are looking for the man they say shot and injured a woman at an Oxon Hill school bus stop.

Police said the shooting happened in front of a handful of elementary school children, but none were physically hurt.

They described the shooting as domestic in nature, and were looking for 42-year-old Roland Eugene Simms. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Around 7:15 a.m., Simms approached a woman he knew who was at the bus stop at the intersection of Chester and Winthrop streets in Oxon Hill, police said. After an argument that turned physical, police said Simms pulled out a gun and shot her.

It’s unknown if the victim had a child at the bus stop or was taking care of another child. But a letter that went home to parents of Forest Heights Elementary School students referred to the woman and Simms as parents.

The letter informed parents of the shooting and said that psychologists and school counselors were available for students.

The woman was being treated at a local hospital, but her condition was not known, police said.

Simms is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say if you see Simms, do not approach him and call 911.

