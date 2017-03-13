Pet of the Week: 2017 pets

Pet of the Week: Julep

For the week of March 13

This week’s Pet of the Week is a special case. Julep is truly a senior dog. At 18 years old, she finds herself in need of a home, as she came to Humane Rescue Alliance when her owner passed away. Now, she is in search of a new home where she’ll be just as loved.

Julep doesn’t need much: just a lot of love and someone who wants a quiet companion. She would need to be the only dog in the home due to her age, as she doesn’t have the tolerance for too much dog energy. Julep would be thrilled with a great big dog bed to sprawl out on and toys to chew on. She doesn’t require too much exercise and is already pretty well-trained.

Senior dogs like Julep are truly special and have a unique type of love to give. Come to the Oglethorpe Street Adoption Center to meet Julep. She can’t wait to meet you. (Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance)