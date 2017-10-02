WATCH: Videos captured during Las Vegas mass shooting

Editor’s note: These videos may contain disturbing images and language.

WASHINGTON — When a gunman opened fire on a large crowd in Las Vegas Sunday night, concertgoers captured the chaotic scene.

More than 22,000 people were gathered for the Route 91 Harvest Festival where country music star Jason Aldean was performing.

The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, was perched on the 32nd floor inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says Paddock first checked into the Mandalay Bay Casino and Hotel on Sept. 28 and was found dead inside a hotel room.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 victims were injured, officials said.

Authorities believe Paddock killed himself before SWAT teams stormed his hotel room, where they found up to 10 firearms.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department says there is no “specific credible threat” involving other public venues in the U.S.

The attack is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

