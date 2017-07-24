AP Top U.S. News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 12:00 am 07/24/2017 12:00am
The Latest: Officials: Mexico, Guatemala natives on truck

9 die in immigrant-smuggling attempt in sweltering truck

Immigrant deaths in tractor-trailer highlight danger of heat

How smugglers use trucks with sometimes deadly results

O.J. Simpson had a ‘conflict-free life’? Not really

Some urge sprinkler mandates across US after Honolulu fire

Few US cities mandate sprinklers in old residential towers

Groups make DIY bike lanes to show US cities what could be

New York Times asks ‘Fox & Friends’ for apology

Legal New Jersey online poker pushes World Series champion

