Peak bloom date for cherry blossoms pushed back because of cold

Get everything you need to know about visiting the Cherry Blossoms via WTOP’s Cherry Blossoms page.

WASHINGTON — The optimal time to see cherry blossoms along D.C.’s Tidal Basin area has been pushed back several days because of a predicted cold snap this weekend.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday peak bloom time for cherry blossoms would now be March 19-22. Last week, officials predicted the peak bloom would be between March 14-17.

The peak bloom date is defined as the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino Cherry blossoms are open.

The original peak bloom date would have bested the record set in 1990 for the earliest bloom by one day.

Last year, the peak bloom occurred March 25. Between 2013 to 2015, peak bloom came in early April, according to the National Park Service.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival, which features street festivals, a fireworks display and other events, is scheduled to run March 15-April 16.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.