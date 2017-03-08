WASHINGTON — English pop star Ed Sheeran has announced the stops on his 2017 North America Tour, and D.C.’s Verizon Center is one of the last 10 stages he’ll take.

Starting June 29, Sheeran is set to perform 48 dates in venues across the continent, from Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 6.

He’ll stop by D.C. on Sept. 19, before he jets off to Boston.

General tickets go on sale March 17, but hardcore Sheeranites might be able to snag a limited-quantity pre-sale ticket available March 13. Pre-sale tickets require a code that can be obtained by emailing EdSheeranQuebec@wmgcustomerservice.com before March 10. The full list of concert dates is on Sheeran’s website

Check out some of Sheeran’s hits, including several from “Divide,” an album that has proved more unifying than divisive of his fandom.

