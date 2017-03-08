10:02 am, March 8, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Fairfax County, Va. 193/Georgetown Pike is closed between Towlston Road and Bellview Road.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » United by Divide: Ed…

United by Divide: Ed Sheeran releases tour dates

By Hanna Choi March 8, 2017 9:50 am 03/08/2017 09:50am
Share

WASHINGTON — English pop star Ed Sheeran has announced the stops on his 2017 North America Tour, and D.C.’s Verizon Center is one of the last 10 stages he’ll take.

Starting June 29, Sheeran is set to perform 48 dates in venues across the continent, from Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 6.

He’ll stop by D.C. on Sept. 19, before he jets off to Boston.

General tickets go on sale March 17, but hardcore Sheeranites might be able to snag a limited-quantity pre-sale ticket available March 13. Pre-sale tickets require a code that can be obtained by emailing EdSheeranQuebec@wmgcustomerservice.com before March 10. The full list of concert dates is on Sheeran’s website.

Check out some of Sheeran’s hits, including several from “Divide,” an album that has proved more unifying than divisive of his fandom.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Gallery

Mark your calendars: Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap has released its summer lineup this week, promising a season full of soulful singers, grand orchestras and rock rhythms. Find out more about these upcoming shows.
Topics:
concert tour Ed Sheeran Entertainment News hanna choi Latest News Local News Music News National News verizon center Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » United by Divide: Ed…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Cherry blossoms
NY Giraffe cam to capture calf's birth
DC's cherry blossom pop-up bar
March 1 storm
Today in History: March 8
Oscars fashion
Academy Awards
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Celebrity birthdays March 5-11
Severe storms sweep through DC region
Spring fever — in February
Washington Spring Training over the years
See Apollo 11 before it leaves
How to pair your Girl Scout cookies with cocktails
Storms ravage California
Cute animals you must see
Local hotels among nation's best
2017 local deaths of note
10 underrated cruise destinations for 2017