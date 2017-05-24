Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » 'Clerks' actress Lisa Spoonauer…

‘Clerks’ actress Lisa Spoonauer dies in New Jersey at 44

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 9:51 am 05/24/2017 09:51am
Share

JACKSON, N.J. (AP) — An actress who starred in the 1994 award-winning movie “Clerks” has died. Lisa Spoonauer was 44.

The George Hassler Funeral Home says Spoonauer died Sunday at her home in Jackson, New Jersey. The cause of death wasn’t released.

Kevin Smith cast Spoonauer in the role of Caitlin Bree in his first movie, which was set in the New Jersey convenience and video stores where he worked in real life.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Smith wrote that she was one of “the chief architects” of the movie. Smit said, “Lisa was easily the most natural and authentic voice in the room.”

She soon left acting and became a restaurant manager and event planner.

She is survived by her husband, her daughter and a stepson.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » 'Clerks' actress Lisa Spoonauer…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Movie News