Missing Gaithersburg woman found safe, police say

WASHINGTON — The woman who went missing Saturday night after leaving her shift at a Gaithersburg Chinese restaurant has been located safe and unharmed in Montgomery Village, police said Tuesday.

Angelica Ivania Barahona-Rivas, 18, of Gaithersburg, was located by Montgomery County police Tuesday morning. Police said Barahona-Rivas’ family had been concerned for her safety and had been unable to contact her.

At one point, Barahona-Rivas was thought to be in New Jersey, police said.

Barahona-Rivas is the cousin of 15-year-old Damaris Alexandra Reyes Rivas, who was abducted and killed last month in a suspected gang-related attack.

A total of 10 people have been charged in the gang-related disappearance and death of Reyes Rivas, who disappeared from her home and is believed to have been killed in Fairfax County last month.

The teen’s killing is also connected to the death of 21-year-old Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas, whose body was discovered along the shoreline of the Potomac River in Dumfries, Virginia, last month.

