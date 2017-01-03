3 Montgomery Co. pharmacies robbed within hours

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing three pharmacies in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday morning.

A CVS on Arlington Road in Bethesda was robbed just before 3 a.m. The suspect showed a gun and took off with some money.

At around 5:20 a.m., a Rite Aid on East West Highway in Silver Spring was robbed. The third happened just 15 minutes later at a CVS on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call the police at 240-773-6700.

