3 Montgomery Co. pharmacies robbed within hours

By Brandon Millman
and Hanna Choi January 26, 2017 8:36 am 01/26/2017 08:36am
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing three pharmacies in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday morning.

A CVS on Arlington Road in Bethesda was robbed just before 3 a.m. The suspect showed a gun and took off with some money.

At around 5:20 a.m., a Rite Aid on East West Highway in Silver Spring was robbed. The third happened just 15 minutes later at a CVS on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call the police at 240-773-6700.

