Construction of Chantilly Wegmans underway

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh March 7, 2017 11:23 am 03/07/2017 11:23am
Wegmans Food Market will anchor a new shopping center in Chantilly, where construction is now underway. (Courtesy Regency Centers Corporation)

WASHINGTON — Wegmans Food Market will anchor a new shopping center in Chantilly, where construction is now underway.

Regency Centers Corporation is developing The Field at Commonwealth, a $45 million shopping center at the intersection of Virginia Route 28 and Westfields Boulevard.

The Field at Commonwealth will seek Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification from the U.S. Green Building Council and will pursue environmentally friendly construction practices.

Regency has not yet named other tenants for the development. The development’s construction is expected to be completed by next year, though it is still unclear when Wegmans and other tenants would complete their build-outs and open.

“The Field at Commonwealth is going to transform the Chantilly and Westfields areas into a vibrant retail corridor in Northern Virginia,” said Devin Corini, vice president of investments for Regency Centers.

“The unrivaled product offering and shopping experience that Wegmans is known for will serve the surrounding community well,” he said.

In the D.C. region, Wegmans currently has five stores in Northern Virginia and one in Germantown, Maryland. This will be the third Wegmans in Fairfax County.

Below is the area where the new construction will be:

