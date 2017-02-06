3:07 pm, February 7, 2017
Reston's comScore risks losing Nasdaq listing

By Jeff Clabaugh February 6, 2017
(Rohini Shahriar/Nasdaq via AP)

WASHINGTON — Reston, Virginia-based audience measurement company comScore Inc. says it won’t meet a Feb. 23 deadline for filing financial statements, putting its Nasdaq stock listing at risk.

The company is restating financial results based on a review of accounting practices from 2013 through 2016. It says the review and restatement process is taking longer than anticipated.

Summer 2017 is the target date for comScore completing the restatement process.

The company’s stock (NASDAQ: SCOR) was down as much as 23 percent in Monday trading.

In October, the Nasdaq set the Feb. 23 deadline to give comScore additional time to complete its financial restatement and regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

The company measures audience size and behavior for Internet sites, TV and film.

