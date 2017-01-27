3:46 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Veritas buys Harris Corp's…

Veritas buys Harris Corp’s Herndon-based government IT business

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh January 27, 2017 2:08 pm 01/27/2017 02:08pm
4 Shares
New York investment firm Veritas Capital will acquire Melbourne, Florida-based Harris Corporation's government IT contracting business for $690 million. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

WASHINGTON — New York investment firm Veritas Capital will acquire Melbourne, Florida-based Harris Corporation’s government IT contracting business for $690 million.

The division is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, and generates about $1 billion in annual revenue. Its work includes support for NASA’s Space Communications Network and Deep Space Network programs.

It is the second division Harris Corp. has sold.

Harris Corp has about 3,000 employees in the D.C. region. It says about 1,350 will transition to Veritas as part of the acquisition.

Earlier this month, the sale of its CapRock Communications commercial business to SpeedCast International Limited for $425 million closed. CapRock provides satellite and wireless communications for the cruise and energy markets.

The acquisition of Harris Corp.’s government IT business in Herndon still requires regulatory approval. Veritas says it expects the acquisition to close in the second quarter of 2017.

Harris Corp. has more than 21,000 employees and $7.5 billion in annual revenue.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News government IT contracting business Harris Corporation Latest News Local News Money News Veritas Capital Virginia
Home » Latest News » Money News » Veritas buys Harris Corp's…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Money News