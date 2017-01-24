Maryland, Virginia among the 10 most educated states

WASHINGTON — If higher education makes a population smart, then both Maryland and Virginia are among the 10 smartest states in the nation.

The report, from personal finance firm WalletHub, ranks Maryland No. 2 on the list and Virginia No. 7.

The list is based on 11 key metrics, including the percentage of adults age 25 and older with at least a high school diploma, average university quality and gender gap in education attainment.

In Maryland, the report says, 63.8 percent of adults have at least some college or an associate’s degree; 37.9 percent have at least a bachelor’s degree, and 17.3 percent have at least a graduate or professional degree.

Only Massachusetts has a better education attainment rate, with 40.5 percent of adults having at least a bachelor’s degree.

In Virginia, 36.4 percent of adults have at least a bachelor’s degree, while 15.4 percent have at least a graduate degree or professional degree.

WalletHub also says Maryland has the highest public-school system rating.

The full report includes its methodology and rankings for all 50 states.

