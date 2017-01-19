JK Moving’s new warehouse adds jobs, more to come

WASHINGTON — JK Moving Services, now the largest office mover in the Washington region, got a little bigger this week with the grand opening of a new warehouse in Sterling. Virginia.

The company plans further expansion.

JK Moving’s newest warehouse, at 44083 Mercure Circle in Sterling, creates more than 100 new jobs for the company.

“While we are already one of the top employers in Loudoun County, the opening of this new facility will create more than 100 new jobs and it couldn’t come at a better time,” said JK moving founder and CEO Chuck Kuhn.

“Typically, moving and storage companies ramp up with staff in late spring and early summer to support the traditional ‘moving season.’ With the opening of our new warehouse, JK will create significant workforce momentum throughout the first and second quarters of 2017.”

JK Moving will expand its Gaithersburg, Maryland, operations center next year, and will break ground later this year on its new headquarters campus on 40 acres that it recently purchased at Va. 28 and Va. 606 in Loudoun County.

Those projects will add hundreds of jobs.

JK Moving became the largest office mover in the region after the parent company of Office Movers, The Kane Co., abruptly went out of business late last year.

