Dulles Glass & Mirror to invest $7.5M in Prince William Co. HQ

WASHINGTON — Dulles Glass and Mirror will invest $7.5 million to consolidate its corporate headquarters, research and development, manufacturing and warehouse operations in an 84,000-square-foot facility in Manassas, Virginia.

The company says that as part of the expansion it will create 40 new jobs over the next five years. The company currently has about 100 employees.

The manufacturer of glass, mirror and shower doors will receive a $100,000 grant from Virginia’s Economic Development Opportunity Fund to help with its Prince William County expansion.

The company will benefit from consulting services through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Dulles Glass, a WTOP advertiser, was founded in 1972. The company manufactures its products for both residential and commercial uses. In addition to installing its products in the D.C. region, the company also delivers its products nationally.

