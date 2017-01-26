11:58 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Dulles Glass & Mirror…

Dulles Glass & Mirror to invest $7.5M in Prince William Co. HQ

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh January 26, 2017 3:33 pm 01/26/2017 03:33pm
Share
This handout photo from Dulles Glass shows a worker in its factory. The company will invest $7.5 million to consolidate its corporate headquarters, research and development, manufacturing and warehouse operations in an 84,000-square-foot facility in Manassas. (Courtesy Dulles Glass and Mirror)

WASHINGTON — Dulles Glass and Mirror will invest $7.5 million to consolidate its corporate headquarters, research and development, manufacturing and warehouse operations in an 84,000-square-foot facility in Manassas, Virginia.

The company says that as part of the expansion it will create 40 new jobs over the next five years. The company currently has about 100 employees.

The manufacturer of glass, mirror and shower doors will receive a $100,000 grant from Virginia’s Economic Development Opportunity Fund to help with its Prince William County expansion.

The company will benefit from consulting services through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Dulles Glass, a WTOP advertiser, was founded in 1972. The company manufactures its products for both residential and commercial uses. In addition to installing its products in the D.C. region, the company also delivers its products nationally.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Dulles Glass and Mirror jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News manassas Money News Prince William County, VA News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Money News » Dulles Glass & Mirror…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Money News