Cabela’s will open Gainesville store with a bow and arrow

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh January 10, 2017 3:18 pm
Outdoor recreation retailer Cabela's will open its first D.C.-area location in Gainesville, Virginia on March 9. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — Outdoor recreation retailer Cabela’s will open its first D.C.-area location in Gainesville, Virginia, on March 9 and will cut the ribbon with a bow and arrow.

The Sidney, Nebraska-based chain of hunting, fishing, camping and outdoor sports products opens the 80,000-square-foot store at 5291 Wellington Branch Dr. at the Virginia Gateway Center. It is Cabela’s third store in Virginia. It has two others in Short Pump and Bristol.

Like its other megastores, the Gainesville Cabela’s also will be part museum and part testing field, with wildlife display features; museum-quality taxidermy mounts; vintage outdoor photos and memorabilia; and a regionally specific theme and habitat feature.

The store also includes an archery and firearm tech room, as well as an indoor archery range.

The Gainesville store hired 175 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.

The grand opening starts at 9:45 a.m. March 9 and will conclude with the grand-opening ribbon being cut by an arrow shot from a bow by a local Cabela’s employee.

Cabela’s is being acquired by Bass Pro Group in a deal worth about $5.5 billion.

Topics:
Bass Pro Group Cabela's Consumer News gainesville grand opening jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Money News Prince William County, VA News sporting goods store Virginia Virginia Gateway Center
