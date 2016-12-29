1:32 pm, December 29, 2016
46° Washington, DC
DC metro unemployment rate falls to 3.7 percent

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh December 29, 2016 1:29 pm 12/29/2016 01:29pm
FILE - In this June 23, 2014, file photo, a recruiter, at left, takes the resume of an applicant during a job fair, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON — The D.C. metropolitan area’s unemployment rate remains well below the national average, and fell in November to 3.7 percent, from 3.9 percent in October and down from 4.1 percent a year earlier.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says unemployment rates fell in 271 of the nation’s 387 metropolitan areas in November.

Boston and Salt Lake City tied for the lowest unemployment rate among cities with a population of more than 1 million, at 2.4 percent in November.

Among all cities, Ames, Iowa now claims the title of the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, at just 1.7 percent in November.

At the opposite end of the list remains El Centro, California, with the highest unemployment rate in the nation, at 20.3 percent in November.

D.C. metropolitan area unemployment rate DC unemployment DC unemployment rate unemployment rate
