Photos: Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

By Patrick Roth September 6, 2017 7:30 am 09/06/2017 07:30am
WASHINGTON — Hurricane Irma is one of the strongest storms on record.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to a Category 5 with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph.

As the storm roars toward the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, there is a growing possibility that the storm could hit Florida later this week, though it is still too early to be absolutely sure.

A state of emergency has been declared in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and all of Florida as residents try to prepare for the storm.

Residents of those areas are stocking up on supplies and trying to make sure their homes are ready for the storm.

Related Gallery

Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm’s catastrophic damage.

hurricane Hurricane Irma Latest News National News Patrick Roth Photo Galleries
