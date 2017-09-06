Photos: Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Irma is one of the strongest storms on record.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to a Category 5 with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph.

As the storm roars toward the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, there is a growing possibility that the storm could hit Florida later this week, though it is still too early to be absolutely sure.

A state of emergency has been declared in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and all of Florida as residents try to prepare for the storm.

Residents of those areas are stocking up on supplies and trying to make sure their homes are ready for the storm.

Customers purchase groceries at a local supermarket as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Wielding the most powerful winds ever recorded for a storm in the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Irma bore down Tuesday on the Leeward Islands of the northeast Caribbean on a forecast path that could take it toward Florida over the weekend. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.