Latest Harvey photos: More flooding, water rescues, crowded shelters

August 31, 2017 7:26 am 08/31/2017 07:26am
WASHINGTON — Tropical Storm Harvey brought five consecutive days of rain and dumped more than 40 inches of rain on Houston, leading to catastrophic flooding that has crippled the area.


All told, hundreds of people have had to be rescued as rapidly rising floodwaters overtook their homes and shelters offering refuge are crowded with thousands of people and running out of cots.

Photos: Houston devastated by catastrophic flooding

Harvey, which hit the Texas coast over the weekend as a Category 4 hurricane, has dumped more than 30 inches of rain on Houston, leading to historic, catastrophic flooding in the nation’s fourth-largest city. See photos.

