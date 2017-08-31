Latest Harvey photos: More flooding, water rescues, crowded shelters

WASHINGTON — Tropical Storm Harvey brought five consecutive days of rain and dumped more than 40 inches of rain on Houston, leading to catastrophic flooding that has crippled the area.



Janice Forse cries at the emergency shelter at the Beaumont Civic Center in Beaumont, Texas after Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. “Even Katrina wasn’t this bad,” Forse said. ( Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

All told, hundreds of people have had to be rescued as rapidly rising floodwaters overtook their homes and shelters offering refuge are crowded with thousands of people and running out of cots.

