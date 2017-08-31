Latest Harvey photos: More flooding, water rescues, crowded shelters

WASHINGTON — Tropical Storm Harvey brought five consecutive days of rain and dumped more than 40 inches of rain on Houston, leading to catastrophic flooding that has crippled the area.
All told, hundreds of people have had to be rescued as rapidly rising floodwaters overtook their homes and shelters offering refuge are crowded with thousands of people and running out of cots.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.