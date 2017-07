Dodge unemployment with these careers.

Talk about job security. Some fantastic careers offer rock-bottom unemployment rates and robust job growth. In fact, 26 jobs among U.S. News 2017 Best Jobs rankings reported 2015 unemployment rates of 1 percent or lower and are set to experience generous job growth between 2014 and 2024. If you want to dodge unemployment in your future career, click forward for the 26 best jobs for job security.

26. Database Administrator Median Salary: $81,710

Unemployment Rate: 1 percent

Expected Job Openings: 13,400 DBAs set up databases according to a company’s needs and ensure that they operate efficiently and securely. Learn more about database administrators. (Thinkstock)

26 Careers With the Most Job Security originally appeared on usnews.com