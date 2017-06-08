800

Photos: How fired FBI Director James Comey’s riveting testimony played out

By WTOP Staff June 8, 2017 1:40 pm 06/08/2017 01:40pm
See photos of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate panel and how D.C.-area viewers tuned into the testimony.

WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his private conversations with President Donald Trump before he was fired last month has riveted viewers around the country and local watchers who lined up at bars and restaurants to take in the Senate showdown with some libations.

See photos of Comey’s testimony before the Senate panel  Thursday and how D.C.-area viewers tuned into the testimony.

Topics:
fbi Government News James Comey Latest News Local News National News Photo Galleries Washington, DC News
