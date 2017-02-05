Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 5-11

Tim Meadows, a cast member in the FOX series “Son of Zorn,” poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Here are celebrities celebrating a birthday this week.

Feb. 5: Actor Stuart Damon is 80. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 76. Actor David Selby (”Dark Shadows,” `’Falcon Crest”) is 76. Singer Al Kooper is 73. Actress Charlotte Rampling is 71. Actress Barbara Hershey is 69. Actor-director-comedian Christopher Guest is 69. Actor Tom Wilkinson (”Selma”) is 69. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows (”Saturday Night Live”) is 56. Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 55. Actress Laura Linney is 53. Bassist Duff McKagan of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 53. Actor Chris Parnell is 50. Singer Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors is 49. Singer Bobby Brown is 48. Actor Michael Sheen (”Masters of Sex,” `’Frost/Nixon,” `’Twilight” films) is 48. Actor David Chisum (”Black Box,” `’One Life to Live”) is 47. Country singer Sara Evans is 46. Country singer Tyler Farr is 33. Keyboardist Mark Shusterman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 32. Actor Darren Criss (”Glee”) is 30. Keyboardist Kyle Simmons of Bastille is 29. Actor Jeremy Sumpter (”Friday Night Lights,” `’Peter Pan”) is 28. Drummer Graham Sierota of Echosmith is 18.

Feb. 6: Actor Rip Torn is 86. Actress Mamie Van Doren is 86. Actor Mike Farrell is 78. NBC news anchorman Tom Brokaw is 77. Actress Gayle Hunnicutt is 74. Singer Fabian is 74. Actor Michael Tucker (”L.A. Law”) is 73. Actor Jon Walmsley (”The Waltons”) is 61. Actor-director Robert Townsend (”The Parent `Hood”) is 60. Actress Kathy Najimy (”Veronica’s Closet,” `’King of the Hill”) is 60. Drummer Simon Phillips of Toto is 60. Actor Barry Miller (”Saturday Night Fever,” `’Fame”) is 59. Actress Megan Gallagher (”Millennium”) is 57. Country singer Richie McDonald of Lonestar is 55. Vocalist Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses is 55. Singer Rick Astley is 51. Bassist Tim Brown of the Boo Radleys is 48. TV host Amy Robach (”Good Morning America”) is 44. Actress Crystal Reed (”Teen Wolf”) is 32. Singer Tinashe is 24.

Feb. 7: Saxophonist Brian Travers of UB40 is 58. Comedian Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) is 57. Actor James Spader is 57. Country singer Garth Brooks is 55. Keyboardist David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 55. Comedian Chris Rock is 52. Actor Jason Gedrick (”Windfall,” `’Boomtown”) is 50. Guitarist Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit is 42. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 39. Actor Ashton Kutcher (”That 70’s Show”) is 39. Actress Tina Majorino (”Napoleon Dynamite,” `’Veronica Mars”) is 32. Actress Deborah Ann Woll (”True Blood”) is 32.

Feb. 8: Composer-conductor John Williams is 85. ABC News anchor Ted Koppel is 77. Actor Nick Nolte is 76. Comedian Robert Klein is 75. Actor-guitarist Creed Batton (”The Office”) (The Grass Roots) is 74. Actress Brooke Adams is 68. Actress Mary Steenburgen is 64. Author John Grisham is 62. Actor Henry Czerny (”Revenge,” `’The Tudors”) is 58. Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is 56. Singer-guitarist Sammy Llanas of The BoDeans is 56. Actress Missy Yager (”Manchester By the Sea”) is 49. Actress Mary McCormack is 48. Guitarist Keith Nelson of Buckcherry is 48. Actor Seth Green (”Austin Powers,” `’Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 43. Actor Josh Morrow (”The Young and the Restless”) is 43. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 40. Actor Jim Parrack (”True Blood”) is 36. Musician Joey Ryan of Milk Carton Kids is 35. Actress Cecily Strong (”Saturday Night Live”) is 33. Rapper Anderson Paak is 31. Drummer Max Grahn of Carolina Liar is 29. Actress Karle Warren (”Judging Amy”) is 25.

Feb. 9: News correspondent Roger Mudd is 89. Actress Janet Suzman is 78. Actress-turned-politician Sheila James Kuehl (”The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 76. Singer Carole King is 75. Singer Barbara Lewis is 74. Actor Joe Pesci is 74. Author Alice Walker (”The Color Purple”) is 73. Actress Mia Farrow is 72. Singer Joe Ely is 70. Actress Judith Light (”Ugly Betty,” `’Who’s The Boss”) is 68. Saxophonist Dennis “DT” Thomas of Kool and the Gang is 66. Actor Charles Shaughnessy (”The Nanny”) is 62. Actor Ed Amatrudo (”Nashville”) is 61. Sax player Steve Wilson is 56. Country singer Travis Tritt is 54. Actress Julie Warner (”Nip/Tuck,” `’Family Law”) is 52. Actress Sharon Case (”The Young and the Restless”) is 46. Actor Charlie Day (”It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 41. Singer Chad Wolf of Carolina Liar is 41. Actor A.J. Buckley (”CSI: NY”) is 40. Guitarist Richard On of O.A.R. is 38. Actor Tom Hiddleston (TV’s “The Night Manager,” film’s “The Avengers”) is 36. Actor David Gallagher (”Seventh Heaven”) is 32. Actor Michael B. Jordan (”Fruitvale Station,” `’That Awkward Moment”) is 30. Actress Rose Leslie (”Game of Thrones,” `’Downton Abbey”) is 30. Actress Camille Winbush (”The Bernie Mac Show”) is 27. Actor Jimmy Bennett (”No Ordinary Family”) is 21.

Feb. 10: Actor Robert Wagner is 87. Guitarist Don Wilson of The Ventures is 84. Singer Roberta Flack is 80. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 77. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 70. Keyboardist Cory Lerios of Pablo Cruise is 66. Actress Kathleen Beller (”Dynasty”) is 61. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 57. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 56. Actress Laura Dern is 50. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 45. Actor Jason Olive (”For Better or Worse) is 45. Actress Elizabeth Banks is 43. Actress Julia Pace Mitchell (”The Young and the Restless”) is 39. Actress Uzo Aduba (”Orange is the New Black”) is 36. Actor Max Brown (”Beauty and the Beast,” `’The Tudors”) is 36. Actor Barry Sloane (”Revenge”) is 36. Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 35. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 35. Actor Trevante Rhodes (”Moonlight”) is 27. Actress Emma Roberts (”American Horror Story,” `’We’re the Millers”) is 26. Actress Makenzie Vega (”The Good Wife”) is 23. Actress Chloe Grace Moretz (”Hugo”) is 20. Actress Yara Shahidi (”black-ish”) is 17.

Feb. 11: Actor Conrad Janis (”Mork and Mindy”) is 89. Actor Burt Reynolds is 81. Actress Tina Louise (”Gilligan’s Island”) is 79. Actor Sonny Landham (”48 Hours,” `’Predator”) is 76. Musician Sergio Mendes is 76. Actor Philip Anglim (”The Thorn Birds”) is 65. Actress Catherine Hickland (”One Life To Live”) is 61. Actress Carey Lowell (”Law and Order”) is 56. Singer Sheryl Crow is 55. Actress Jennifer Aniston is 48. Singer D’Angelo is 43. Actor Brice Beckham (”Mr. Belvedere”) is 41. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 40. Singer-actress Brandy (”Moesha”) is 38. Country musician Jon Jones (The Eli Young Band) is 37. Actor Matthew Lawrence (”Boy Meets World”) is 37. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) is 36. Actress Natalie Dormer (”Game of Thrones”) is 35. Singer Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) is 33. Actor Taylor Lautner is 25.

