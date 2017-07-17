Madaleno kicks off bid for Maryland governor

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — State Sen. Richard Madaleno Jr. is launching his candidacy for governor of Maryland.

The Montgomery County Democrat kicked off his campaign Monday at the Universities of Shady Grove in Rockville. Madaleno is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has said he’ll seek a second term next year.

The leading Hogan critic has been a member of the Senate since 2007, after spending four years in the House of Delegates. He was the first openly gay lawmaker elected to the Senate.

Madaleno joins several other Democrats who are running, including Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, former NAACP president Ben Jealous, entrepreneur Alec Ross and lawyer Jim Shea.

