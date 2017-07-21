501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Bicyclist dead following collision…

Bicyclist dead following collision in Taneytown, Md.

By Jennifer Ortiz July 21, 2017 8:54 am 07/21/2017 08:54am
2 Shares

WASHINGTON – A bicyclist died early Friday morning following a collision with a pickup truck in Taneytown, Maryland.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene between Maryland Route 194 and Brown Road at 12:34 a.m. Friday after hearing reports of a personal injury accident involving a pedestrian.

The bicyclist, Harrision Thomas Earls, 20, from Taneytown, Maryland, collided with a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Harrision was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Harrision and the driver of the truck, Ty Schulte, 24, from Littlestown, Pennsylvania, were travelling northbound on Maryland Route 194, according to a news release from Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Corporal Miller at 410-386-5900.

Below is the general area of the collision:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
bike accident carroll county collision Latest News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?