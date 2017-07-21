Bicyclist dead following collision in Taneytown, Md.

WASHINGTON – A bicyclist died early Friday morning following a collision with a pickup truck in Taneytown, Maryland.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene between Maryland Route 194 and Brown Road at 12:34 a.m. Friday after hearing reports of a personal injury accident involving a pedestrian.

The bicyclist, Harrision Thomas Earls, 20, from Taneytown, Maryland, collided with a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Harrision was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Harrision and the driver of the truck, Ty Schulte, 24, from Littlestown, Pennsylvania, were travelling northbound on Maryland Route 194, according to a news release from Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Corporal Miller at 410-386-5900.

Below is the general area of the collision:

