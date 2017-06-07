Suspect dead, officer, civilian shot in Maryland

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — An armed robbery suspect is dead and a police officer and a civilian are wounded after a shootout on a commuter bus in Maryland.

Baltimore County Police say the bus was surrounded by officers after the suspect tried to use it to get away from the scene of an armed robbery at a shopping center in Dundalk Wednesday afternoon.

Department spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said at a news conference that the suspect fired shots from the bus at officers, and the officers shot back.

Authorities say the suspect fled the bus and died at the scene.

Authorities say the injured officer was shot in her leg and was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore in serious condition. Police say the wounded civilian has non-life-threatening injuries.

A video posted on Facebook of the incident shows a man in a light-colored shirt shooting at police. The video, which contains graphic language and material, can you viewed here.

