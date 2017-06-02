2 motorcycle crashes in Md. end in death, injuries

WASHINGTON — One motorcyclist has died and another was taken to the hospital after two separate crashes in Maryland late Sunday.

The first crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 270 in Frederick, when a speeding Harley Davidson motorcyclist crashed into the rear of a BMW sedan, Maryland State Police said.

The crash, which occurred near the ramp to Md. 80, closed I-270 for almost an hour.

Maryland State Police said the motorcyclist, who was thrown from his bike in the crash, was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

The second crash occurred around 9 p.m. on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 at St. Barnabas Road in Oxon Hill.

Maryland State Police said a man on a motorcycle ran into the back of a semi-truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said both crashes are under investigation.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Below is a map of the two sites of the crash.

WTOP’s Jason Fuller contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.