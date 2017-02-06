Md. dentist’s conviction for child sex solicitation reversed

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s second-highest court has reversed the conviction of a former Hagerstown dentist for child sex solicitation.

The Court of Special Appeals ruled Friday that although Vaqar Choudry did try to solicit a 12-year-old girl for sex, it was not a crime because the solicitation was made through a civilian police informant. A 2004 state law makes it illegal to solicit a minor directly or through a police officer posing as a child.

The appellate court sent the case back to Washington County Circuit Court for further proceeding.

The Washington County State’s Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a phone call and email from The Associated Press.

The 46-year-old dentist was convicted and sentenced to two years’ probation in 2015.

His state dentistry license was suspended in 2013.