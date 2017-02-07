11:58 am, February 7, 2017
Maryland News

Maryland bans 4,900 vanity license plates, ‘WTFOMG’

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP February 7, 2017 11:37 am
What what you say -- Maryland has a list of almost 5,000 banned vanity license plates (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

WASHINGTON — Some of the 4,900 forbidden vanity license plates in Maryland are scatological, suggest violence, glorify drug use, or are overly sexual — regardless of why, they’ve all ended up on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s “Objectionable Plate List.”

Maryland’s MVA has approved more than 75,400 vanity plates, according to The Baltimore Sun, which included a link to MVA’s entire list of banned plates.

Some of the plates are mildly scatological — “OLDFART.” Others include abbreviations that are popular online, yet at least slightly inappropriate — “WTFOMG.”

References to drugs, including “LUDES,” are on the banned list, as are dozens of varieties and spellings including the word “killer.”

Insert a body part after the first three characters “GR8,” and it likely ends up on the objectionable list.

Sexual braggadocio — including “GIGOLO” is forbidden.

In addition, most references to sexual orientation are on the objectionable list, including “GAY” and “GAYLOVE.”

In the case of “3MTA3,” the plate is apparently rejected because of how it would look in a rear view mirror.

Vanity plates in Maryland can contain a message between two and seven characters, cost $50 per year, and take up to six weeks to be delivered.

