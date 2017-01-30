10:55 pm, January 30, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates Monday night.

Maryland News

Md. lawmakers introduce bills to legalize, tax marijuana

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP January 30, 2017 10:36 pm 01/30/2017 10:36pm
FILE-In this Friday, April 22, 2016 file photo, a marijuana bud is seen at a medical marijuana facility in Unity, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

WASHINGTON — Maryland lawmakers are pushing bills that would legalize the possession and cultivation of limited quantities of marijuana and provide for its taxation.

The legislation is being introduced in Annapolis by several lawmakers including Sen. Richard Madaleno, vice chair of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, as well as Dels. Curt Anderson and David Moon.

One bill would allow anyone over age 21 to possess and grow marijuana. It would still be illegal to smoke — or otherwise ingest — pot in public or to drive under the influence. The same bill would give the Comptroller’s Office the responsibility for issuing licenses and regulating sales.

A separate bill would set up the taxation of pot and allocate the revenue. Under the bill, half of the revenue generated would go toward the community schools program, 25 percent would go for substance abuse prevention and treatment, 15 percent would go toward workforce development and 10 percent would be earmarked for fighting impaired driving.

cannabis Government News Latest News Local News marijuana legalization maryland law maryland lawmakers Maryland News pot legalization
