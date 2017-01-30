Md. lawmakers introduce bills to legalize, tax marijuana

WASHINGTON — Maryland lawmakers are pushing bills that would legalize the possession and cultivation of limited quantities of marijuana and provide for its taxation.

The legislation is being introduced in Annapolis by several lawmakers including Sen. Richard Madaleno, vice chair of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, as well as Dels. Curt Anderson and David Moon.

One bill would allow anyone over age 21 to possess and grow marijuana. It would still be illegal to smoke — or otherwise ingest — pot in public or to drive under the influence. The same bill would give the Comptroller’s Office the responsibility for issuing licenses and regulating sales.

A separate bill would set up the taxation of pot and allocate the revenue. Under the bill, half of the revenue generated would go toward the community schools program, 25 percent would go for substance abuse prevention and treatment, 15 percent would go toward workforce development and 10 percent would be earmarked for fighting impaired driving.

