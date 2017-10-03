Local blood bank stocks up to replenish supply for Las Vegas

WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, a local blood bank is collecting blood to make sure the city does not run out.

Inova Blood Donor Services has partnered with the Blood Centers of America to ship additional Type O red blood cells and platelets, should Las Vegas suppliers run out.

In Las Vegas, NBC News and The New York Times reported that the line of people donating blood stretched for blocks, a day after Stephen Paddock gunned down attendees of an outdoor music festival. At least 59 people were killed and dozens more were injured.

To donate blood, make an appointment by calling 1-866-256-6372 or go to an Inova Blood Donation Center.

