201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Local blood bank stocks…

Local blood bank stocks up to replenish supply for Las Vegas

By Abigail Constantino October 3, 2017 10:07 pm 10/03/2017 10:07pm
Share

WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, a local blood bank is collecting blood to make sure the city does not run out.

Inova Blood Donor Services has partnered with the Blood Centers of America to ship additional Type O red blood cells and platelets, should Las Vegas suppliers run out.

In Las Vegas, NBC News and The New York Times reported that the line of people donating blood stretched for blocks, a day after Stephen Paddock gunned down attendees of an outdoor music festival. At least 59 people were killed and dozens more were injured.

To donate blood, make an appointment by calling 1-866-256-6372 or go to an Inova Blood Donation Center.

Related Gallery

Photos: Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas Strip

An outdoor country concert in Las Vegas ended in chaos when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a casino. See photos and videos.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
blood center of america blood donation Health and Fitness News inova blood donation center las vegas Las Vegas shooting Latest News Local News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Nightmare on the Las Vegas Strip

An outdoor country concert in Las Vegas ended in chaos when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a casino. See photos and videos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest