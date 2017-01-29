Va. State Police seek information on fatal I-495 hit-and-run

Liem T. Nguyen, 41, was killed Dec. 17 along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County shortly after his pickup was involved in a crash caused by slick roads.

Liem T. Buyen was near his white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when he was hit. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

WASHINGTON — Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in the fatal hit-and-run of an Alexandria man last month.

Liem T. Nguyen, 41, was killed Dec. 17 along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County shortly after his white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was involved in a crash caused by slick roads. Nguyen had left the pickup to speak briefly with another driver when he was hit by oncoming traffic, which was also sliding out of control.

Nguyen died at the scene.

VDOT message boards near the 50-mile marker — the site of the fatality — are asking drivers for any additional information.

“We know that several of the motorists involved in the multi-vehicle crash that Saturday morning were on their way to work,” said Capt. R. Greg Kincaid, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax field office commander. “We’re hopeful that these message boards may reach some of those same drivers who encountered the crash and who may be able to provide us with the key evidence we need to resolve this fatal pedestrian crash on I-495.”

Photos of Nguyen’s pickup are shown in the above gallery. Anyone with information related to the hit-and-run can call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or by calling 804-674-2000.

