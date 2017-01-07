9:21 am, January 7, 2017
Home » Latest News » Local News » Snow brings treacherous road conditions

Snow brings treacherous road conditions

By Hanna Choi January 7, 2017 9:07 am 01/07/2017 09:07am
Snow began falling more heavily in Fredericksburg shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service said it was 21 degrees in the area but felt more like 11 degrees. (WTOP/Kathy Stewart)

WASHINGTON — A winter storm blanketing parts of Virginia, Maryland and D.C. Saturday morning is causing a slew of traffic problems on roads across the region.

Officials are reporting multiple counts of traffic accidents, disabled vehicles and road closures throughout the greater D.C. metro area.

Photos: D.C. region hit with snowy Saturday

A storm system from the south brought snow to the D.C. area Saturday, with a winter weather advisory in effect for most counties. See photos, videos and tweets chronicling the snowy weather. Have photos or videos to share? Tweet them @wtop or email talkback@wtop.com.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday for D.C., Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, southern Fauquier, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles, Stafford, King George, southeastern and central Montgomery and southeastern and central Howard Counties.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Calvert County, Maryland; St. Mary’s County, Maryland, and parts of Northern Neck from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of major road incidents by region.

Virginia

As of 7 a.m., Virginia State police were on the scene of 21 disabled vehicles and 55 crashes across the state. There were no reports of fatal crashes, officials said.

Between midnight through 5 a.m. Saturday, Virginia State police responded to a total of 106 crashes and 58 disabled vehicles.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging people to stay off the roads so that crews can remove snow and ice for safe travel.

They said their goal is “to make all roads passable 48 hours after a winter storm ends.”

VDOT coverage extends to 57,867 miles of state-maintained roads across 9 districts, which they treated with more than 1.6 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine, as well as 652, 659 tons of abrasives.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation reported dense fog around the Bay Bridge area, and cautioned drivers to use low beams and slow speeds.

Officials reported snow emergency plans in effect in Somerset, Wilcomico and Wocester counties.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News road conditions Virginia Washington, DC News winter storm winter weather advisory
