501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Bob Wolff, former Senators…

Bob Wolff, former Senators announcer, dies at 96

By Patrick Roth July 16, 2017 7:06 pm 07/16/2017 07:06pm
Share
Former Washington Senators broadcaster Bob Wolff died at age 96 on Sunday, July 16. He was the first TV broadcaster for the Washington Senators. In this photo he waves to the crowd during a pre-game ceremony to honor him, before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park Friday, April 26, 2013, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Bob Wolff, the former TV and radio announcer for the Washington Senators, died Sunday at the age of 96.

His son, Rick, confirmed his death to The New York Times.

Wolff was the first TV announcer for the Senators, calling games on TV and radio from 1947 until the team moved to Minnesota after the 1960 season.

Besides calling old Senators games, Wolff was also behind the mic for Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series and the epic Giants-Baltimore Colts NFL championship game in 1958.

His career spanned more than 50 years calling a variety of sports.

He was inducted into the broadcasting wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
bob wolff Latest News Local News Patrick Roth Sports washington senators Washington, DC News Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?