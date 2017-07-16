Bob Wolff, former Senators announcer, dies at 96

WASHINGTON — Bob Wolff, the former TV and radio announcer for the Washington Senators, died Sunday at the age of 96.

His son, Rick, confirmed his death to The New York Times.

Wolff was the first TV announcer for the Senators, calling games on TV and radio from 1947 until the team moved to Minnesota after the 1960 season.

Besides calling old Senators games, Wolff was also behind the mic for Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series and the epic Giants-Baltimore Colts NFL championship game in 1958.

His career spanned more than 50 years calling a variety of sports.

He was inducted into the broadcasting wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995.

