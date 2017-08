These jobs take you beyond the office.

Not every job requires hours spent hunched behind a desk. Many health care, engineering and social services jobs allow workers to get out in nature, work the hospital floor or sit face-to-face with patients and clients. While paperwork may still be a component of these jobs, which placed high among U.S. News’ 100 Best Jobs of 2017, it’s not the only part of these workers’ days. Click on to see which jobs made the list.

Paramedic Median Salary: $31,980 Unemployment Rate: 1.3 percent Expected Job Openings: 58,500 These medical workers are first on the scene after an accident or health emergency. Their job requires physical strength as well as a cool head in stressful situations. (ThinkStock) Learn more about paramedics.

