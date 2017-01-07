7 tips to get the most out of your doctor visit

WASHINGTON — Visiting your doctor is not the time to forget something you want to discuss — that’s why making a list of questions is one recommendation from a local health expert.

“There’s really an art form to seeing a patient with their own concerns and their own needs in the span of 20 or 30 minutes at most,” said Dr. Allen Taylor, a cardiologist with the MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute

“It can be, truthfully, a challenge to get to know somebody that quickly, read their concerns, access where they are, collect the information that we need and get it all documented and all tied up in that time span.”

Taylor believes patients should ask questions, mind the time, bring medications, take notes and be clear on what happens next. Scroll through the slideshow to see Taylor’s top recommendations for getting the most out of a doctor’s visit.

(Photo courtesy MedStar Washington Hospital Center)