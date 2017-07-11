Report: Smog, ragweed hit the vulnerable hard in DC area

WASHINGTON — Summer smog and the ragweed that impacts the health of vulnerable populations and people with asthma are having a double whammy effect on air quality in the D.C. metro area, the Natural Resources Defense Council said Tuesday.

Related Stories Steps to take on questionable air quality days Summer Tips & News

The group released a data map showing smog and ragweed conditions nationally, and locally, between 2011 and 2016.

The NRDC said increasingly warm temperatures associated with climate change are translating into longer ragweed seasons at the same time summer smog impacts air quality. It wants the nation, states and communities to reduce ozone and to promote clean energy, energy efficiency and preparedness by having climate change-related health action plans.

See ozone and ragweed conditions for your area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.