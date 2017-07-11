501.5
Report: Smog, ragweed hit the vulnerable hard in DC area

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP July 11, 2017 2:38 pm 07/11/2017 02:38pm
A girl on a bicycle pedals around the Tidal Basin with the Washington Monument in the background in Washington Monday, Aug. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — Summer smog and the ragweed that impacts the health of vulnerable populations and people with asthma are having a double whammy effect on air quality in the D.C. metro area, the Natural Resources Defense Council said Tuesday.

The group released a data map showing smog and ragweed conditions nationally, and locally, between 2011 and 2016.

The NRDC said increasingly warm temperatures associated with climate change are translating into longer ragweed seasons at the same time summer smog impacts air quality. It wants the nation, states and communities to reduce ozone and to promote clean energy, energy efficiency and preparedness by having climate change-related health action plans.

See ozone and ragweed conditions for your area.

