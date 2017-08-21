AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Latest: Trump to address nation Monday on Afghanistan
Trump will address path forward on Afghanistan
Former health chiefs to Trump: Avoid new ‘Obamacare’ crisis
Kasich urges Trump to end staff chaos and ‘settle it down’
GOP doubts and anxieties about Trump burst into the open
US and S. Korean troops start drills amid N. Korea standoff
Colleges grappling with balancing free speech, campus safety
The Latest: SC senator says Trump can regain moral authority
Sen. McCain faces cancer battle with typical feistiness
Trump Phoenix rally to highlight feisty feud with senator
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.