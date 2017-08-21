501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 12:00 am 08/21/2017 12:00am
Share

The Latest: Trump to address nation Monday on Afghanistan

Trump will address path forward on Afghanistan

Former health chiefs to Trump: Avoid new ‘Obamacare’ crisis

Kasich urges Trump to end staff chaos and ‘settle it down’

GOP doubts and anxieties about Trump burst into the open

US and S. Korean troops start drills amid N. Korea standoff

Colleges grappling with balancing free speech, campus safety

The Latest: SC senator says Trump can regain moral authority

Sen. McCain faces cancer battle with typical feistiness

Trump Phoenix rally to highlight feisty feud with senator

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?