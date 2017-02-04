Fairfax City voters to replace mayor following alleged drugs-for-sex scandal

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Fairfax City voters will choose their next mayor, a new chapter following an alleged meth-for-sex scandal involving the city’s former leader.

Three city council members are running: Michael DeMarco, David Meyer and Eleanor Schmidt.

But instead of campaigning on the issues, they have had to spend a lot of time talking about how they are going to restore the city’s reputation.

Six months ago Scott Silverthorne, who was mayor of the City of Fairfax at the time, was arrested. Police claim he offered to give meth to an undercover officer in exchange for sex with other men at a Tysons Corner hotel.